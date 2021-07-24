These new titles are coming soon to Xbox next week

Xbox has announced 20 new games that will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week - between July 26 to July 30. The list also includes upcoming Xbox Game Pass games including Microsoft Flight Simulator that will drop next week.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on Xbox Series X|S on July 27 and will be included with Xbox Game Pass. It debuted on Windows PCs last year and is now expanding to the latest Xbox consoles.

Curious when #MicrosoftFlightSimulator is launching in your region? Check out release times below! 🤔⏰Microsoft Flight Simulator drops July 27th at 8 am PDT on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Pre-download is available now. #Xbox pic.twitter.com/KOVtZMetgj — Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) July 23, 2021

Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world with more than 2 million cities, 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, real mountains, roads, rivers, animals and more. Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models.

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Arriving on July 27, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a robot voxel slice-em-up where any part of your body can be sliced off. With your mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena.

Blightbound

Arriving on July 27, Blightbound is a multiplayer game with new dungeons to explore, new heroes to recover and use, and new loot to retrieve with planned free updates for the community.

Explore handcrafted dungeons, fight a terrifying cadre of mystical and monstrous enemies, grab valuable loot and recover fallen heroes to expand your roster of available warriors. Each player will fulfil a specific role on the team - warrior, assassin, or mage - to overcome colossal bosses and solve clever puzzles.

Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5, a new chapter in the tactical action series, focuses on the lives of officers Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. It depicts the warring states era spanning from the end of the Ōnin War to the Incident at Honnōji.

Players can enjoy the "thrill of sending enemies flying" that the Warriors series is renowned for and with new actions and depictions, the Warriors actions have become even more stunning.

Samurai Warriors 5 will hit Xbox on July 27.

Splitgate

Splitgate is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals. This sci-fi shooter takes the FPS genre to a new dimension with its portal mechanics, delivering high-flying, multi-dimensional combat.

Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a unique twist.

The Forgotten City

Dropping on July 28, The Forgotten City is a mystery adventure game of exploration and deduction. Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies. Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far.

Only by questioning an intertwined community of colourful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.

Skydrift Infinity

Skydrift Infinity is an action-packed arcade game focusing on the experience of flying alone, and with others, in a light, quick, fast-paced style. In various game modes, you can partake in deathmatches and armed races as well as other competitions, using modern airplanes, tuned to the max, and armed to the teeth with extreme weaponry. Your goal is simple: if you can't overtake them, shoot them down!

Skydrift Infinity will hit Xbox on July 29.

Other upcoming titles include: