Olympics-Diving-Britain upsets China in the men's 10m synchronised platform
Britain pulled off a stunning victory in the men's 10 metre synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Games on Monday, ending China's golden run in the event.
China had won gold in the event in the last four Games but costly errors in their fourth dive meant the lead slipped through the fingers of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, as four-time Olympian Tom Daley and new diving partner Matty Lee held their nerve at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to top the podium. The Britons finished with a total score of 471.81 points, just over one point ahead of silver medallists Cao and Chen, with Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) taking bronze.
