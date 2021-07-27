Youtube has been the best platform to stream your favorite video for over a decade now and there are quite a good number of Youtube downloaders for PC available today. The presence of this software for downloading videos directly from Youtube has made life quite easy for Youtube streamers.

Before the production of Youtube downloaders, Youtube users had this general difficulty of downloading their favorite movies, music videos, short clips, comedy videos, and tutorial videos from Youtube which was quite a problem for them. The only option was to save their favorite video for offline use only.

However, with the Youtube downloading app, downloading your favorite video has been made possible for online streamers. You can easily download your best and favorite videos straight into your PC without having to save them for offline use.

Best Youtube Downloaders For PC

Youtube has gone far to become the biggest part of the modern world. Internet users rely greatly on Youtube for entertainment purposes, either Video or audio form. However, some of these Youtube downloads you may find online today may be quite harmful to your computer because of malware and other malicious stuff that could corrupt your computer.

It is not advisable to use just any Youtube download software you find online without having a good knowledge of it. Therefore, We have carefully reviewed and analyzed some of the best of the best Youtube downloader for PC below. Each of them may have a unique way of downloading and even editing videos. The best part of this is that they are quite harmless to your computer and 100% free to use.

1. BTCLOD

Btclod is statistically one of the best Youtube video downloaders today. It is not only fast, but it is also free and fantastic at the same time.

Users of this amazing app are always left with positive remarks and feedback after using this app to download their videos.

BTCLOD is another online Youtube downloader that allows you to download any video from Youtube by just pasting the URL link of your preferred video. It also supports the download of other media formats such as MP3. This app is reliable because it will download any media from Youtube and not compromise the quality.

You can start the download process by visiting btclod website from your PC and follow the simple steps below.

How to download your favorite clip from Youtube using BtClod

The first step is to copy the URL of the Youtube video found in the address bar. The second step is to gain access to the Youtube Downloader's homepage, perhaps by opening another tab in your web browser. After you have copied the Youtube video URL, paste it into the provided space on the Youtube Downloader page. The final step- After clicking the Download option, wait a few moments and the video or MP3 will be sent straight to your device.

Mp3dl

Mp3dl is also one of the best YouTube converting and downloading tools on the Internet today. MP3DL is not just convenient but fast, reliable, and especially helpful for those who crave to watch videos outside Youtube and offline.

Mp3dl is not only about the video clips. Mp3dl also fulfils multiple audio formats such as FLAC, MP3, WAV, or OGG. It has special features that give room for a better streaming experience.

How to download a Youtube video using Mp3dl

Search for your preferred or favorite video online

Copy the Youtube video URL link

Paste the link in the space box provided on Mp3dl homepage

Click on "start"

Select the preferred or the right output file option

Additionally, you can select the size of the file before you download it.

Select the destination folder for the video to be saved on

How to download your personal videos from Youtube

YouTube Video Downloader

Also, you can download a Youtube video using this step below. Please note that this step is specifically for Youtubers or those with youtube channels with Youtube videos in it.

Search for the Youtube video you want to download. Navigate to the Avatar at the top right of your computer and click "Youtube studio". You will be directed to your Youtube dashboard where you will have an overview of your videos. Click on "Videos" and scroll to any video of your choice. Tap directly on the three dots displayed on the video. The download option will be displayed. Select "download" to download your preferred video to your device.

However, you should keep in mind that this method is only for youtube channels, and will only compress your video to a lower quality during download. If the video was uploaded in high quality, it will be downloaded in a compressed version with much smaller file size.

Legally you cannot download anyone else's video but you can download them on your PC with the use of Youtube premium formerly known as Youtube Red.

Conclusion

With the development of Youtube video downloader software, Youtube users can download their favorite videos to their Personal Computer within a few minutes using the right software. There are a couple of software out there that can serve this purpose, but you definitely want to use one of the best apps, and that is why we selected BTCLOD and MP3DL.

However, using this software is totally free and will give you your desired result. There are a couple of apps out there with quite a few bad reviews. Some will download a video successfully but with lower video quality.

Both Btclod and Mp3dl have quite similar features; they are both easy to use. They have a simple interface and make it relatively easy for first-timers to find their way through the software and get their favorite videos downloaded without much hassle and without compromising the quality of the video after download. The best part of it is the fact that they are both free to use and require no subscription.

