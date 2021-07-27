DRDO chief focuses on building indigenous defence system to reduce import dependence

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Tuesday stressed on the need to build an indigenous defence system in the country as almost 50 per cent of such technologies are currently imported from other countries.

Reddy was addressing a programme through video conference on “Building Future Defence Capabilities - Strategic Strides” organised by IIM Shillong to mark the sixth death anniversary of former president APJ Abdul Kalam who died while delivering a lecture here.

The DRDO chairman emphasised the ‘Make in India’ initiative which greatly depends on knowing the ‘Know-how’ and ‘Know-why’ of technology development for creating self-sustainability in the country.

Dr Reddy was all praise for the significant contribution of Dr Kalam in the development of science and technology and also in enhancing the defence capabilities of the nation.

He recalled Dr Kalam was described as the ‘Missile man of India’ under whose leadership five missiles - Agni, Aakash, Naag, Prithvi and Trishul – had been developed.

On the sidelines of his speech, Dr Reddy mentioned the various initiatives and achievements of the country in the defence sector. He also stressed on increasing the export potential while reducing the import of such technologies to become a self-reliant country. Dr Reddy emphasised the ‘Quantum Communication between two DRDO laboratories’ which demonstrates safe and secure communications in times of need. He mentioned the ‘Development cum Production Partner’ (DCPP) programme provided by DRDO which allowed the private sector to co-develop missile systems and have the rights to manufacture as well. Under the new DRDO policy, transfer of technology and patents, including life science and missile technology, has been provided to entrepreneurs free of cost to boost the defence manufacturing process in the country.

Handholding support is also provided to these enterprises, he said. Dr Reddy said that DRDO has also launched an M. Tech. Program in Defence Technology in collaboration with various educational institutes which aims to impart necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in defence technology areas. These students are offered an opportunity of undergoing an internship under DRDO.

He referred to the ‘VAIBHAV’ Summit that took place with the collaboration with IIM Shillong where global Indian researchers came together to resolve emergent challenges faced by the country. This programme aimed to create an ecosystem of knowledge and innovation in the country through global outreach.

He also revealed that a new scheme that promotes more R&D via different academic institutes in the country is about to be launched very soon.

In his opening speech, IIM Shillong director Prof DP Goyal said Kalam was a visiting faculty at the institute.

“It is an honour for IIM Shillong to have a centre named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that is specifically working for the development of the northeast region,” he said.

