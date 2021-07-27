Left Menu

Empire Access partners with Nokia for fiber network expansion in New York

As part of the deal, more than 10,000 new subscribers will have access to fast internet speeds for video streaming, video conferencing, gaming and other high-bandwidth applications, Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:39 IST
Empire Access partners with Nokia for fiber network expansion in New York
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Prattsburgh-based Empire Access has expanded its partnership with Nokia to expand its fiber network to the Greater Binghamton area in the Southern Tier region of New York, delivering up to 10GB/s speeds to new subscribers in the region, the latter announced on Tuesday.

"The global pandemic has highlighted the need for gigabit connectivity by consumers and businesses alike that live and work in every corner of the U.S. We are partnering with Empire Access to ensure that everyone in the Southern region of New York has access to the fastest internet* available today so they can continue to thrive in today's connected world," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

Empire Access is modernizing its network to deliver new services to its customers including broadband internet, phone, security, business-class ethernet and metro-ethernet. With Nokia's support, Empire Access will upgrade its network from GPON to XGS-PON technology to deliver ultra-quick broadband speeds along with built-in reliability.

As part of the deal, more than 10,000 new subscribers will have access to fast internet speeds for video streaming, video conferencing, gaming and other high-bandwidth applications, Nokia said in a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bob VanDelinder, Director of Marketing, Empire Access, said, "We are extending our partnership with Nokia to bring the absolute best performance* in internet connectivity and communications technology to our customers as we expand service to new areas in Southern New York."

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021