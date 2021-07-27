Empire Access partners with Nokia for fiber network expansion in New York

Prattsburgh-based Empire Access has expanded its partnership with Nokia to expand its fiber network to the Greater Binghamton area in the Southern Tier region of New York, delivering up to 10GB/s speeds to new subscribers in the region, the latter announced on Tuesday.

"The global pandemic has highlighted the need for gigabit connectivity by consumers and businesses alike that live and work in every corner of the U.S. We are partnering with Empire Access to ensure that everyone in the Southern region of New York has access to the fastest internet* available today so they can continue to thrive in today's connected world," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

Empire Access is modernizing its network to deliver new services to its customers including broadband internet, phone, security, business-class ethernet and metro-ethernet. With Nokia's support, Empire Access will upgrade its network from GPON to XGS-PON technology to deliver ultra-quick broadband speeds along with built-in reliability.

As part of the deal, more than 10,000 new subscribers will have access to fast internet speeds for video streaming, video conferencing, gaming and other high-bandwidth applications, Nokia said in a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bob VanDelinder, Director of Marketing, Empire Access, said, "We are extending our partnership with Nokia to bring the absolute best performance* in internet connectivity and communications technology to our customers as we expand service to new areas in Southern New York."