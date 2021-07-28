Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Nothing ear (1) combines raw beauty and precise engineering, with Active Noise Cancellation, for a pure sound experience.

Today Nothing introduced ear (1), the highly anticipated true wireless earbuds featuring an iconic transparent design and a premium user experience. With up to 34 hours of playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver, and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation, Nothing ear (1) delivers a pure sound experience at just INR 5,999.

''Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come,'' said Carl Pei, CEO, and Co-founder of Nothing. ''It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price.'' Iconic design Nothing like you've seen before, the raw beauty of ear (1)'s stripped-down aesthetic features transparency to expose the engineering, including microphones, magnets, and circuit board. Everything that is ear (1) is there with a purpose - from the instantly recognizable red color signal for 'Right' to the case's playful fisheye dip that helps secure the buds. Not only does it look distinct, but ear (1) was also designed for advanced comfort. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7g and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customizable liquid silicone tips.

Pure sound starts with a big driver, 11.6mm to be exact. The audiophiles at Teenage Engineering painstakingly dialed in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.

State-of-the-art noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation on-ear (1) uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films, and podcasts into sharp focus. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. When you're ready to let the world back in, activate Transparency mode. For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially developed for ear (1) to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind.

Raw power Power runs deep on-ear (1) with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case[i]. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.

Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and Gesture Control customization via the ear (1) App[ii], as well as In-Ear Detection and Fast Pairing[iii]. The ear (1) earbuds also sweat and water splash resistant.

Nothing ear (1) will be available in India from 17th August 2021 at 12:00 IST on Flipkart.

About Nothing, Nothing is dedicated to removing the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. Based in London, Nothing wants to inspire people to believe in the positive potential of technology again. Starting 2021, Nothing will begin bringing back artistry, passion, and trust to the field of consumer technology.

Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including; Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

[i] Battery life is dependent on-ear (1) settings, usage, environment, and other factors.

[ii] App is compatible with Smartphones Android 5.1 and above and iOS 11 and above [iii] Pair instantly with compatible Android devices. Just open the case, hit the pair button, and enjoy.

