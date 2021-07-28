Oppo tests Reno6 series smartphones on Jio's 5G lab

Smartphone company Oppo India on Wednesday said that it has conducted a 5G standalone network trial for the Reno6 Series in collaboration with leading telecom services provider Jio.

Jio and other telecom players have started trials of 5G network in select cities across the country.

''Oppo India has conducted a 5G standalone network trial for Reno6 Series under the 5G SA network environment provided by Jio at its 5G Lab. The trial for the Oppo Reno6 Series yielded highly positive results,'' the company said in a statement.

The company unveiled Reno6 series 5G smartphones in the price range of Rs 29,900 - Rs 39,990 on July 14, and started selling them in India from July 20.

''Reno6 Pro supports 11 5G bands wherein Reno6 is equipped with 13 5G bands. This will trigger the development of the 5G device ecosystem in India for users to experience 5G as and when it's available in India and even in other parts of the world,'' the statement said.

The Department of Telecom has allocated spectrum in mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), millimeter wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz) and in sub-gigahertz band (700 GHz) for trials in India to telecom operators that applied for 5G pilot project without Chinese telecom equipment companies as their technology partner.

Oppo India Vice-President and Head (Research and Development) Tasleem Arif said that as a 5G pioneer, OPPO India is working relentlessly to accelerate 5G deployment and its accessibility for all.

''Our 5G standalone network trial for Reno6 Series with Jio is part of our in-depth research in the 5G era towards ensuring a better experience for the users. The successful validation of Reno6 Series devices on the 5G SA network of Jio is testimony to our commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers,'' Arif said.

Oppo said that it has been actively laying the foundation for 5G SA network trials through its 5G Innovation lab in India.

''While most 5G tests in India involved non-standalone models, Oppo developed the solutions on stand-alone platforms – which meant testing devices with an authentic 5G set-up. Jio, which is committed to developing the 5G ecosystem in India, offered the 5G standalone network environment for testing these devices.

''With these initiatives, Oppo aims to ensure that once commercialised, every adopter can have a true 5G device experience,'' the statement said.

Oppo has launched 6 5G devices in India across price segments in 2021.

The company has earlier announced investment of over Rs 2,200 crore to manufacture 5G devices at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

''Going forward, Oppo is set to make further investments in the fast-growing Indian market, contribute more technological innovation to the industry, and bring better products and services to its customers,'' the statement said.

In 2020, Oppo also established a 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to develop core product technologies for its 5G connected ecosystem.

