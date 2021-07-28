Stadia Pro members can play Marvel’s Avengers, Olympic Games for free this weekend

Marvel's Avengers and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game are coming to Stadia Pro as part of the free play weekend. The comic-inspired action and world-class athletic competition will be freely available with a Stadia Pro subscription from 9 AM PT July 29 to 9 AM PT August 2.

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Progress through the single-player campaign to rebuild your Hero roster and restore their powers; then continue to battle AIM solo or online with friends.

Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.

Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.

Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.

Using a reclaimed helicarrier as a base of operations, players launch Hero Missions (single-player) and Warzone Missions (single-player or co-op) in hotspots around the globe.

Up to four players assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.

The narrative will unfold over multiple years, with every new Super Hero and region delivered at no additional cost.

The title continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narratives delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

The official video game of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics is developed by Sega. Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events - from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing - there's always a record to beat and a score to settle.

Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy. Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take centre stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy?

Additionally, the Control Ultimate Edition is now available in the Stadia store for USD39.99. Terrifying mysteries, atmospheric exploration, and heart-stopping combat all await in a perfectly tuned package that redefines action-adventures