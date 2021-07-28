OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 rolling out to OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update to the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Initially, the update will be available in the NA region, followed by the EU and IN (India) regions.

The latest update bumps up the Android Security Patch level of both OnePlus 7T/7T Pro to June 2021 and brings along a couple of improvements and bug fixes. The issue causing the camera to get blurred when shooting on fullscreen size has been resolved with this update.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update:

System

Reduced Power consumption

Improved overheating control management

Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms

Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager

Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera

Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size

Improved the stability

Phone

Optimized the dialpad UI display effect

Build numbers:

OnePlus 7T

IN: 11.0.2.1HD65AA

EU: 11.0.2.1HD65BA

GLO: 11.0.2.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

IN: 11.0.2.1HD01AA

EU: 11.0.2.1HD01BA

GLO: 11.0.2.1HD01AA

The OTA is rolling out in stages which means it will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices today and will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

To manually check if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System Updates.