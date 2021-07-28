Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures little changed after mixed tech earnings, Fed decision in focus

Microsoft Corp gained too, up 0.5%, as a boom in cloud services helped it beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings. Worries around China's regulatory crackdown across multiple sectors, including heavyweight technology companies, have weighed on investors' mood this week.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:45 IST
US STOCKS-Futures little changed after mixed tech earnings, Fed decision in focus
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Wednesday after mixed results from large technology and internet giants, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. Apple Inc slipped 1.1% in premarket trading after it forecast slowing revenue growth, as global chip shortage bit into its ability to sell Macs and iPads.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 3.8% after a surge in advertising spending powered its record revenue and profit. Microsoft Corp gained too, up 0.5%, as a boom in cloud services helped it beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings.

Worries around China's regulatory crackdown across multiple sectors, including heavyweight technology companies, have weighed on investors' mood this week. However, anticipation of stellar results from Wall Street's technology majors had sent the three major indexes to record highs on Monday. The Fed's policy-meeting outcome is in focus as investors seek hints on the central bank's plan to taper its large asset purchases programme, amid risks of a COVID-19 resurgence in the United States and rising inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference following the 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) release of the central bank's latest policy statement. At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 0.14%.

Among other companies that reported earnings, Starbucks Corp fell 2.8% after it lowered its fiscal 2021 forecast for China sales growth as COVID-19-related restrictions loom longer than expected. Payment company Visa Inc slipped 1.6% despite beating estimates for quarterly profit.

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021