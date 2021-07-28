Left Menu

Latest OnePlus 9R update brings July 2021 security patch, Bitmoji AOD

The OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update brings Bitmoji AOD and the screenshot feature for AOD. Apart from this, the update improves the Quick Reply experience and fixes some known issues as well.

Updated: 28-07-2021 21:55 IST
Latest OnePlus 9R update brings July 2021 security patch, Bitmoji AOD
OnePlus has released a new software update - OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 - for the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus has released a new software update - OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 - for the OnePlus 9R. The latest update bumps up the phone's Android security patch to July 2021 and GMS package to June 2021.

The OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update brings Bitmoji AOD and the screenshot feature for AOD. Apart from this, the update improves the Quick Reply experience and fixes some known issues as well.

Here's the complete update changelog:

System

  • Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps
  • Optimized the experience of Quick Reply in some scenarios
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.07
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.06
  • Fixed known issue

Ambient Display

  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check for the latest update, navigate to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the cameras, the phone houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie snapper on the front while the rear panel features a quad-camera system comprises a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

