India for implementation of default security features in ORAN telecom networks

India is in favour of implementing default security features in the open radio access network for telecom services at the earliest, a senior government official has said.

The official was speaking at a virtual summit organised by Assocham along with Open RAN Policy Coalition, US Chamber of Commerce, Keidanren-Japan Business Federation and BSA - The Software Alliance. The QUAD member countries – the US, India, Japan and Australia – also participated in the event.

Advertisement

All the members during the discussion on Wednesday promised collaboration and support for building secured and trusted 5G networks, and the US representative supported India's suggestion to implement security by design in open radio access network (O-RAN) components.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said the Indian government has supported the O-RAN proposal, which is democratising the telecom networks.

''We in the government of India are very clear that open and virtualised RAN are the future of mobile networks. We have also promoted Make in India and also issued a directive for trusted telecom products from trusted sources.

“Let us create a time-bound roadmap at the earliest. Please ensure security by design in the various components of O-RAN is implemented so that mistakes of the past are not repeated,'' Pant said.

The O-RAN concept in the telecom segment is similar to open-source software technologies, where any company can use an open technology to develop its technical solution without claiming a patent for it.

The concept is expected to lower the cost of research and development for companies. Pant said India is fast-tracking its 5G deployment efforts and is aware of open technologies.

''Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio are increasingly looking to expand their telecom gear suppliers beyond traditional vendors using O-RAN technologies,'' he added.

US deputy national security advisor of cyber and emerging technologies Anne Neuberger said building security by design in O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) network elements is the least expensive and most effective way to guarantee security.

''Governments are responsible for ensuring national security and should continue to put in place restrictions on high risk and untrusted vendors for both traditional and O-RAN deployments. This objective, we share with like-minded governments, including our QUAD partners and global allies,'' Neuberger said.

Australia deputy secretary of national resilience and cybersecurity Marc Ablong said that his government is creating a security test lab with an investment of 31.7 million Australian dollars.

Japan Director General of Global Strategy Bureau under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) Yasuo Tawara said the government is internationally promoting open and interoperable network technologies.

He also said that Japan has also started a tax incentive programme for the O-RAN project.

''This year MIC will start to extend financial support for 5G openness and virtualisation demonstration experiments by our industry overseas.'' PTI PRS BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)