Left Menu

Apple's payment methods for app purchases now include UPI, RuPay, Net Banking

Apple has finally introduced three new payment modes for App Store and iTunes users in India. The new modes include United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, and Netbanking.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:46 IST
Apple's payment methods for app purchases now include UPI, RuPay, Net Banking
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple has finally introduced three new payment modes for App Store and iTunes users in India. The new modes include United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, and Netbanking. According to Mashable, this move means that Apple users can now pay using domestic payment systems as well as international payment systems like credit cards and debit cards when adding funds to Apple's stores.

The balance can also be used to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Apple's own services like Apple Arcade and Apple One. For those, who have never used a RuPay card, it facilitates real-time electronic payments at all banks and financial institutions in India just like Visa or Mastercard and was launched in 2012.

Meanwhile, the instant payment network UPI was launched in 2016 and has seen massive growth in India, with players like PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and more recently, WhatsApp dominating the space. It's worth mentioning that Android's Google Play store was already allowing payments for apps, games, music, movies and more via UPI, RuPay, and Net Banking in the country for a very long time.

Now, Apple users will also be able to appreciate the Cupertino tech giant's India-centric feature of payments via UPI and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021