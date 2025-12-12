Paytm's Strategic Move: Major Investment in Payment Services Subsidiary
Fintech giant One97 Communications has invested Rs 2,250 crore in its subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited, through a rights issue. The investment follows RBI's approval for Paytm Payments Services to operate as a payment aggregator. Restrictions on onboarding new merchants have also been lifted by the RBI.
In a strategic financial maneuver, One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, announced a significant capital infusion of Rs 2,250 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited.
This investment, completed through a rights issue, comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India granting the subsidiary permission to function as a payment aggregator after an extensive approval process.
Notably, the central bank has also lifted previous restrictions that prevented Paytm Payments Services from onboarding new merchants, a move that signals a positive shift in regulatory sentiment towards the company's operations.
