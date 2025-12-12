WhatsApp Scam: Pilibhit Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh
In Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Neeraj Kumar lost Rs 1 lakh after entering his Aadhaar and PAN details on a fraudulent link received via WhatsApp. The police have registered a case against unknown fraudsters as the cybercrime investigation progresses.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case following an incident where a man in Pilibhit district lost Rs 1 lakh. The loss allegedly occurred after the man entered his Aadhaar and PAN details on a dubious link sent via WhatsApp, officials reported on Friday.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Thursday under the IT Act and other relevant sections against unidentified fraudsters, according to Brajveer Singh, in charge at Gajraula police station. The cyber police are also involved as the investigation unfolds.
The victim, Neeraj Kumar from Devipura village, received the WhatsApp link on November 6, believed to be from a friend. After entering his personal information, including Aadhaar and PAN details, he began receiving withdrawal alerts from his bank account days later. Neeraj promptly filed a complaint after realizing he was deceived, and further investigations are ongoing, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
