Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, confirmed the suspension. "We apply our policies equally for everyone and in accordance with these policies and our long-standing strikes system, removed videos from and issued a strike to Sky News Australia's channel," a YouTube spokesperson said.
- Country:
- Australia
Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its COVID-19 policies. "Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly," Sky News said in a statement on its website about the one-week suspension.
The 24-hour cable and television channel, which claims to have 1.85 million YouTube subscribers, is operated by Australian News Channel Pty Ltd and is a subsidiary of News Corp Australia. YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, confirmed the suspension.
"We apply our policies equally for everyone and in accordance with these policies and our long-standing strikes system, removed videos from and issued a strike to Sky News Australia's channel," a YouTube spokesperson said. Australian media reported that the one-week suspension was issued on Thursday and came after a review of Sky News Australia's content that allegedly denied the existence of Covid-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat the coronavirus, without providing countervailing context.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- YouTube
- Alphabet Inc's
ALSO READ
Australian Olympic team arrives in Japan for Tokyo Olympics
Australian PM Morrison's approval rating slumps on slow vaccine rollout
Barty to stay outside the village, bubbles within bubbles for Australian athletes
Olympics-Softball-Canada seize on Australian gaffes in 7-1 win
Samoan seasonal workers sing during Australian hotel quarantine