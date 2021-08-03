Left Menu

Must Try New Skincare Products for a Radiant and Blemish-Free Skin FromTwasa Cosmetics

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:44 IST
Must Try New Skincare Products for a Radiant and Blemish-Free Skin FromTwasa Cosmetics
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Twasa Cosmetics is a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the most unique and effective ingredients to skincare products. Having vast experience in the field of manufacturing, we are so excited to launch an exclusively iconic luxury natural skincare product to the Indian consumer.

It's time to switch up our skin-care routine, Treat yourself by curating a new skin-care regimen with the latest products of Twasa Skin Care Range: Vitamin C Skin Booster, Vitamin C Serum, Face Mist – Activated Charcoal Clay Face Wash, Clay Mask, Charcoal Soap made with 100% Vegan and Natural ingredient.

Twasa Skin Care will launch several new products like Hair Shampoo, Hair Oils, Hair Mask, Tea Tree Range, Natural Lip Balms, and many more within the upcoming months, and are available online for purchase on their website and major online platforms too.

Twasa is India's leading organic beauty products manufacturer with having a strong portfolio of luxury cosmetic products, has an exclusively dedicated R&D Laboratory with cutting-edge science and technology to develop the latest innovations accessible for those seeking the next frontier of beauty. They are headquartered in Gujarat, India.

For more information about Twasa, please go to twasa.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Must try new skincare products for radiant and blemish-free skin from Twasa Cosmetics PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021