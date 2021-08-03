OnePlus Nord 2 gets another update with camera improvements

The OnePlus Nord 2 which debuted late last month in India and Europe is receiving another software update. The latest Oxygen OS update arrives with build number 11.3.A.08 and is rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 users in India (via XDA Developers).

The changelog includes system stability and camera improvements. The update optimizes the HDR feature effect in the Camera app and improves the shooting performance as well.

Advertisement

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 Oxygen OS 11.3.A.08 update:

System

Improved system stability

Camera

Optimized the HDR feature effect

Improved the shooting performance

The update weighs nearly 250MB in size and, as usual, it is rolling out in stages, therefore it may take some time before it reaches all units. To check if the update is available for your device, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is offered in three memory configurations: