Left Menu

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

As Google Form responders, you can view your draft responses by simply reopening the form link in the same Google Account you used to create the draft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:02 IST
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form
By default, draft responses to forms will be autosaved for 30 days after a responder’s last edit or until the form is complete, whichever comes first. Image Credit: Google

Google will now automatically save your response progress as a draft for 30 days when you fill out a Form, Quiz, or Quiz assignment in Classroom. The highly requested autosave feature will make sure that you don't have to start over the next time you open the form.

By default, draft responses to forms will be autosaved for 30 days after a responder's last edit or until the form is complete, whichever comes first. However, Google Form owners and editors can disable the draft response autosaving feature for responders to a specific form. For instance, they may turn off autosave on forms used for repeated data entry, embedded in websites or those used for registration or sign-ups on shared devices.

To disable this feature, within Google Forms:

  • Go to Settings > Presentation > Restrictions
  • Select "Disable autosave for all respondents

As Form responders, you can view your draft responses by simply reopening the form link in the same Google Account you used to create the draft.

It is worth mentioning that the response autosaving will not work if you are offline. The autosaving feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

Currently, Google is rolling out the feature to Rapid Release domains while the extended rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on September 15. It may take potentially longer than 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021