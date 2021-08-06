Redmi 8/8A/8A Dual receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out MIUI 12.5 stable update to the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8A Dual units in India ((via tipster Ankit on Twitter).

The update comes with version MIUI V12.5.1.0.QCNINXM for the Redmi 8, MIUI V12.5.1.0.QCPINXM and MIUI V12.5.1.0.QCQINXM for the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual, respectively.

MIUI 12.5 Update Starts Rolling out of Redmi 8, Redmi 8A & Redmi 8A Dual users in India.1st image: Redmi 82nd Image: Redmi 8A3rd image: Redmi 8A Dual pic.twitter.com/9PKVl7kVkq — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) August 6, 2021

MIUI 12.5 offers 20 times more rendering power and is faster, and more durable than the previous version. With this update, the Notes app has also been refreshed, which now features new tools for doodling and sketching and a gesture shortcut to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere, among others.

The latest update also brings along the July 2021 Android security patch for these entry-level smartphones. Here's the complete changelog for the MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8A Dual:

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant.

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen.

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade.

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable.

Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to July 2021. Increased system security.

Notes