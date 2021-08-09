Delhi govt developing app for tourists

Information about tourist spots along with their brief history, popular local cuisines, market places and heritage walks in the national capital will be available in an online platform being developed by the Delhi government's tourism department.

A mobile application is being developed for this purpose that would brand Delhi as a tourist destination, officials said on Monday. According to them, it is almost ready and is likely to be made operational in September. Users will get a sneak peek into tourist destinations, including heritage sites, of Delhi through audio and videos on this platform, tourism department officials said.

''We are in the process of completing some last leg formalities before the app is launched. We are trying to make it available on Google Playstore. We are hoping to launch it in the next month,'' said an official privy to the development.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday reviewed the mobile application.

In a tweet, he said, ''Reviewed the Delhi Tourism's upcoming mobile app. Tourists' travel experiences in Delhi will be transformed with this app, which will provide them with all the services they need in one click.'' An official said the app will provide all tourism-related information in one place. Besides historical sites, it will also show popular places, markets, eating joints and parks.

It will have information about the ticketing system and also heritage walks, the official said. ''If a tourist wants to explore Agrasen Ki Baoli then by clicking on the icon he/she will be able to see the video along with the description. This will surely enhance a tourist's experience.'' Another official said the idea behind developing the application is to not only boost tourism but also brand Delhi as a tourist-friendly city in terms of accessibility.

