Left Menu

SteamVR beta will now let users arrange desktop windows inside virtual world

American video game developer Valve's SteamVR software, as of its latest beta release, can now add floating desktop windows inside Virtual Reality games, letting users keep an eye on other apps without leaving VR.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:55 IST
SteamVR beta will now let users arrange desktop windows inside virtual world
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American video game developer Valve's SteamVR software, as of its latest beta release, can now add floating desktop windows inside Virtual Reality games, letting users keep an eye on other apps without leaving VR. This is a helpful addition, allowing players to keep an eye on anything from Discord, to a Twitch chat, or Netflix during a lower-intensity game. According to The Verge, users can even watch YouTube during longer flights in games like 'Elite Dangerous'.

The ability to interact with the rest of your desktop from within SteamVR's dashboard is not a new feature, but recently Valve has been making the system more flexible. Earlier this year it added the option to view individual application windows in the dashboard and to be virtually attached to VR controllers in-game.

This made apps viewable at a glance, but until now it lacked the ability to float windows persistently in-game. With this latest release, users can still opt to have a window attached to their controller or pull it off to have it float in virtual space.

The windows are view-only while the user is actually playing a game, but they can open up the SteamVR menu to interact with the windows using a VR controller as a mouse pointer. The new floating windows are available as of version 1.19.6 of SteamVR. As per The Verge, this version of the software is currently available in beta, but it's relatively easy to opt-in via SteamVR's properties window, accessible by right-clicking it in the Steam games list.

Despite all the new features being added to the VR platform, there's still no sign of version 2.0 of SteamVR that Valve teased early last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021