Google offers new Titan Security Key options with NFC functionality

Google on Monday updated its lineup of Titan Security Keys available on the Google Store. The company now offers only two key options with both having Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality.

The Titan Security Key was introduced in 2018 as a direct defence against phishing and other social engineering attacks that attempt to steal user credentials. Google considers security keys based on the FIDO standards to be the strongest, most phishing-resistant method of 2-step verification (2SV), aka two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Today we are excited to announce some changes to our lineup of Titan Security Keys on the Google Store which provide a simpler experience and make choosing the right security key for you even easier," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google said it is discontinuing the Bluetooth Titan Security Key and focusing on the easier and more widely available NFC capability which is now present in a wide range of Android phones and iPhones. The NFC functionality allows you to use it with most mobile devices by simply tapping it on the back of your mobile device to sign-in securely.

For users already having Bluetooth Titan Security Keys, they will continue to work with Bluetooth and will continue to work as an NFC key on most modern mobile devices.

Price and availability

The USB-A+NFC Titan Security Key, which includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter, is available for USD30 and the USB-C+NFC Titan Security Key retails for USD35. Starting today, both keys are available on the Google Store.

Google recommends you to get the USB-A + NFC security key if you have a computer with USB-A ports, but if your computer has USB-C ports, then you can go for USB-C + NFC security key. If you have an iPad with a USB-C connector you can use the USB-C Titan Security Key and if you have an iPad with a lightning connector, you can get a USB-A Titan Security Key with an Apple Lightning adapter.