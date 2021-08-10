Left Menu

LG Channels' new UI brings enhanced content recommendation function

The redesigned UI features an enhanced content recommendation function that analyzes viewing preferences to suggest the most relevant offerings from LG Channels' broad library of free content.

LG Channels will also be coming to more than 30 smart TV brands powered by LG's own webOS TV platform including Motorola, JVC, Polaroid and MASTER-G. Image Credit: LG Electronics
LG has upgraded its content streaming service, LG Channels, introducing a new user interface (UI) and a wider range of content to provide LG smart TV owners with a more enhanced viewing experience.

The redesigned UI features an enhanced content recommendation function that analyzes viewing preferences to suggest the most relevant offerings from LG Channels' broad library of free content. LG Channels' new UI is available for LG smart TVs running webOS versions 5.0 and above, with a version for webOS 3.0 through 4.5 coming soon. Additionally, LG will launch the LG Channels smartphone app later this year starting in North America.

Next, LG is launching more channels, increasing its current 1,600+ channels to 1,900 channels, and expanding availability to more countries. Korean movie channel, NEW K.MOVIES, will soon be available in North America and Mexico.

Later this year, over 100 Pluto TV channels will be coming to LG Channels in select European and Latin American countries and by 2021-end, Qwest TV will also launch on LG TVs in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, local services such as Hollywire will come to Brazil and Mexico while Spanish viewers will be able to enjoy TV UP.

LG is expanding the global availability of its streaming service - from 14 to 25 countries. LG Channels will also be coming to more than 30 smart TV brands powered by LG's own webOS TV platform including Motorola, JVC, Polaroid and MASTER-G.

