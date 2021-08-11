Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

The Microsoft Immersive Reader, a free reading tool that implements proven techniques to improve reading and writing for people regardless of their age or ability, has fully rolled out to four more Microsoft apps and services. These include Microsoft Outlook Desktop, Teams mobile, SharePoint and OneDrive.

Here are some of the key benefits of Immersive Reader:

Improves comprehension and sustains attention

Improves word recognition

Supports instruction and improves writing quality

Provides real-time translation of words or the entire text into over 60 languages

In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft said it has added an option to turn on the Immersive Reader in Outlook Desktop. The update has fully rolled out to Office 365 Current Channel customers and will move into the Semi-Annual and Annual channels later this year.

"Whether you use all of the features, or just the read aloud, Outlook Immersive Reader can help you be more productive on a daily basis," Microsoft wrote in the post.

Secondly, the addition of the Immersive Reader tool for Posts and Chats in Teams mobile app for iOS and Android has made it easier to inclusively access content on a phone or tablet. This has rolled out 100% globally.

Thirdly, the Immersive Reader has been added directly into the OneDrive menus to launch it on Word documents and text files, enabling better access to content. It has already rolled out to OneDrive users globally.

Next, the Microsoft Immersive Reader for SharePoint Pages has rolled out globally to all commercial and education tenants.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Immersive Reader has fully rolled out to four additional Microsoft apps and services, including Outlook Desktop, Teams mobile, SharePoint and OneDrive. This set of updates bring this inclusive reading tool to even more places. We hope you enjoy these inclusive and accessible updates where we've added the Immersive Reader to Microsoft products," the company said.