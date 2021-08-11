Left Menu

Instagram now lets you limit comments and DM requests

Next, Instagram will now show stronger warnings when someone tries to post a potentially offensive comment rather than waiting for the second or third comment and warning them that their comment may be removed or hide if they proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:37 IST
Instagram now lets you limit comments and DM requests
Starting today, Limits will be available to everyone on Instagram globally. Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram is rolling out a couple of new features including the ability to limit comments and DM requests to help protect people from abuse on the platform.

The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform has introduced a new feature called Limits that allows you to limit comments and DM requests during spikes of increased attention. When turned on, it automatically hides comments and DM requests from people who don't follow you, or who only recently followed you.

"Limits allows you to hear from your long-standing followers while limiting contact from people who might only be coming to your account to target you. We're also exploring ways to detect when you may be experiencing a spike in comments and DMs so that we can prompt you to turn on Limits," the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Starting today, Limits will be available to everyone on Instagram globally. To turn the feature on, go to your Privacy settings > Interactions > Limits.

Next, Instagram will now show stronger warnings when someone tries to post a potentially offensive comment rather than waiting for the second or third comment and warning them that their comment may be removed or hide if they proceed.

Thirdly, the Hidden Words feature which allows you to automatically filter offensive words, phrases and emojis into a Hidden Folder, is expanding globally. It will be available for everyone by the end of this month. Additionally, Instagram has expanded the list of potentially offensive words, hashtags and emojis that it automatically filters out of comments.

"We hope these new features will better protect people from seeing abusive content, whether it's racist, sexist, homophobic or any other type of abuse. We know there's more to do, including improving our systems to find and remove abusive content more quickly and holding those who post it accountable," Instagram said.

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021