OOKA radio to start broadcasting at MIA

Internet-based OOKA Radio will start broadcasting at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) using the latest disruptive technology. OOKA Radio promises to offer far better services and sound which is a boon for both the passengers as well as advertisers, a release from the Radio here said.

Besides Mangaluru, the airport radio will also broadcast in the airports including Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

OOKA Radio has real-time announcement feature and it is unveiling a smart and advanced technology made for airports to make advertising jingles more captivating, adequate, and soothing for the listeners.

With the public radio system already in place, every corner of the airport will be covered and spanned with the same voice bands in a balanced approach with HD quality music at 320 kbps.

An advertisement can be created and aired within seconds by the radio company with the entire process of scripting to production and to going on-air across all the three airports, the release said.

