Left Menu

Oppo announces Camera Innovation Lab to usher in new era of imaging technology

The Oppo India Camera Innovation Lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analyzing data produced from those samples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:40 IST
Oppo announces Camera Innovation Lab to usher in new era of imaging technology
The lab is aimed at developing innovative imaging technology, localized features and advanced AI camera solutions to elevate the overall camera experience for its users. Image Credit: Oppo
  • Country:
  • India

Oppo on Monday announced the establishment of a new Camera Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre in India. The lab is aimed at developing innovative imaging technology, localized features and advanced AI camera solutions to elevate the overall camera experience for its users.

The Oppo India Camera Innovation Lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analyzing data produced from those samples. The lab features specialized machines to test various light sources, with different photography/videography scenarios which will help improve the complete performance of smartphones by bringing more optimizations to the camera technology, the company said in a press release.

"Imaging technology has always been a focal point of OPPO India R&D. With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localization of Global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized," said Mr Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India said.

The Oppo Camera Innovation Lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology. According to the company, all Imaging effects will be specifically designed and tuned for the Indian Skin tones.

Additionally, the Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe, the company said.

The research and innovation in the imaging field at the lab aimed at changing the way people use their phones to record their lives. With the state-of-the-art equipment, we will tune and generate much realistic dataset and provide advance quality imaging and video shooting experience.

Mr. Kaushal Prakash Sharma, Head, Camera Division, R&D OPPO India

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021