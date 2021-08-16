Oppo announces Camera Innovation Lab to usher in new era of imaging technology

Oppo on Monday announced the establishment of a new Camera Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre in India. The lab is aimed at developing innovative imaging technology, localized features and advanced AI camera solutions to elevate the overall camera experience for its users.

A new era of imaging technology awaits. Introducing the OPPO Camera Innovation Lab at our Hyderabad R&D Centre, which will be dedicated to ushering in the most innovative, futuristic and glocal mobile camera experience. #CameraExpertOPPO #OPPOAlwaysAhead pic.twitter.com/ZPLaGOCJKw Advertisement August 16, 2021

The Oppo India Camera Innovation Lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analyzing data produced from those samples. The lab features specialized machines to test various light sources, with different photography/videography scenarios which will help improve the complete performance of smartphones by bringing more optimizations to the camera technology, the company said in a press release.

"Imaging technology has always been a focal point of OPPO India R&D. With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localization of Global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized," said Mr Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India said.

The Oppo Camera Innovation Lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology. According to the company, all Imaging effects will be specifically designed and tuned for the Indian Skin tones.

Additionally, the Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe, the company said.