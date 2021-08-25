Left Menu

Reading Progress app now available in Microsoft Teams

Image Credit: Microsoft

Reading Progress, an app that supports students in building fluency through independent reading practice, educator review, and educator insights, is now available in Microsoft Teams.

"Reading fluency is an essential part of any student curriculum, and recognizing the learning gap that the pandemic has created, it's especially important that each student gets the chance to build their reading skills and increase their confidence in turn. That's the idea behind Reading Progress, the new app available in Microsoft Teams that enables students to independently read aloud, record themselves, and grow their reading skills while allowing educators to better support students' progression," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Below are the key benefits of Reading Progress in Teams:

Tailored assignments

  • Educators can upload single or multiple assignments that are easily accessible and can be customized for a particular student's reading level and progress.
  • Students can read at their own pace and in a comfortable setting, removing any stigma, stress, or distraction associated with reading out loud.

Read, record, review, repeat

  • Equipped with Immersive Reader features, Reading Progress allows students to tailor the experience based on their preferences.
  • Students can record themselves reading aloud on either audio and/or video.
  • Educators can review the recorded assignment and provide feedback at their own convenience. The app makes the assignment review process quick and easy and enables educators to identify trends to mobilize in future planning

Unlock insights and track progress

  • The Reading Progress app seamlessly integrates with Teams' Education Insights dashboards, helping identify trends and plan for effective teaching.
  • Teachers can use the auto-detect feature to quickly review errors such as mispronunciations, repetitions, phrasing, intonation, and omissions, and can use them to customize instruction for each student.
  • Educators can also overwrite the suggested errors by tapping on any word they mispronounce and manually categorize it by error type.

