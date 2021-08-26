New formula suggestions in Google Sheets make data analysis quicker

Google Sheets will now show you in-line, sequential, context-aware formula suggestions that will make it easier for you to write new formulas accurately and help make data analysis quicker and easier for you.

The new formula suggestions will be automatically displayed as you start inserting a formula in Google Sheets while additional incremental suggestions will appear in the drop-down menu. You can accept or reject these suggestions.

Formula suggestions in Google Sheets / Gif Credit: Google

To disable the feature, head over to Tools > Enable formula suggestions or simply disable it from the three-dot menu of the suggestion dialog box.

The new intelligent suggestion for formula and functions in Google Sheets will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

"You'll now see in-line, sequential, context-aware suggestions for formulas and functions when working with data in Google Sheets. We hope these formula suggestions make it easier and faster for you to work with and analyze your data," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The feature is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.