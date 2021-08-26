MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 8 Pro India units
The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12.5 update is currently rolling out to pilot testers in India.
Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 to the Redmi Note 8 Pro units in India. The update is arriving with build number MIUI V12.5.3.0.RGGINXM and weighs 2.1GB in size (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).
MIUI 12.5 Update Starts Rolling out for Redmi Note 8 Pro Indian Users.Currently For Testers pic.twitter.com/whUAZA26Vn— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) August 26, 2021
The MIUI 12.5 update bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to July 2021 and brings a lot of improvements including improved rendering power - claimed to provide 20 times more rendering power for the system - instant response to gestures and improved system security. With this update, the Notes app has also been refreshed with new tools for doodling and sketching and support for dynamic layouts.
Below is the complete changelog for the Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12.5 update:
System
- New: Response to gestures is now instant
- New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen
- New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade
- Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to July 2021, Increased system security
- Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable
- Stable MIUI based on Android 11
Notes
- New: New tools for doodling and sketching
- New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically
- New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere
- New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps
- New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level
- New: Compose mind maps with complex structures
- All-new Notes.
Updater
- All upcoming system updates will be provided by Google
