MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 8 Pro India units

Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 to the Redmi Note 8 Pro units in India. The update is arriving with build number MIUI V12.5.3.0.RGGINXM and weighs 2.1GB in size (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).

The MIUI 12.5 update bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to July 2021 and brings a lot of improvements including improved rendering power - claimed to provide 20 times more rendering power for the system - instant response to gestures and improved system security. With this update, the Notes app has also been refreshed with new tools for doodling and sketching and support for dynamic layouts.

Below is the complete changelog for the Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12.5 update:

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade

Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to July 2021, Increased system security

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable

Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Notes

New: New tools for doodling and sketching

New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically

New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere

New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps

New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level

New: Compose mind maps with complex structures

All-new Notes.

Updater

All upcoming system updates will be provided by Google

The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12.5 update is currently rolling out to pilot testers in India.