Twitter starts rolling out paid Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Twitter has begun the rollout of its Ticketed Spaces, or paid live audio rooms on iOS.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Twitter has begun the rollout of its Ticketed Spaces, or paid live audio rooms on iOS. As per The Verge, the company announced recently that it's "experimenting" with the feature for some iOS users.

It first rolled out applications to try the product in June with the plan to eventually make it available to all interested iOS and Android users. "Know it's taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you," Twitter wrote in its announcement on Friday.

Hosts can charge between USD 1 and USD 999 for their ticketed rooms and can also set a room size cap for them. These test group participants will initially keep 97 per cent of the money they make, after the fee Apple and Google charge for in-app purchases. But Twitter will increase its cut from 3 per cent to 20 per cent if a user makes a total of USD 50,000 across their earnings on the app.

This fee will also increase when the feature is more widely available. In a preview of the feature in May, Twitter said hosts would instead keep 80 per cent of their revenue, after app store fees. In the months since Twitter announced and previewed Ticketed Spaces, it has also made changes to how people can find these live audio rooms. They now show up for some users at the top of the mobile Twitter app if someone a user follows is only listening to a space.

They used to have to be hosting. You can hide this activity from your own account through the settings menu. It also updated its API, so third-party apps can point users to Spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

