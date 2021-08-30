Left Menu

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders gets new update with camera tuning optimization

The update optimizes the sound quality of M&D earbuds and bumps up the Android security patch level of the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:49 IST
Image Credit: Qualcomm

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, which was launched early last month, is now receiving a new software update, Asus announced in a post on the ZenTalk forums on Monday. The update, version 18.1030.2107.138, is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS675KW'.

The update optimizes the sound quality of M&D earbuds and bumps up the Android security patch level of the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. It brings camera tuning optimization as well.

Here's the complete changelog for the update:

  1. Optimized M&D Earbuds Sound Quality
  2. Update Android Security Patch
  3. Camera Tuning Optimization(AE/AF/AWB)

As always, the update is rolling out in batches, which means it will reach a limited number of units today. To check if the new firmware is available for your phone, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specs

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone supports an Always-On display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the phone has Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging technology.

On the camera front, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders houses a main 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX363 sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies.

Connectivity features onboard the phone include 5G, WiFi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and NavIC. The device runs on Android 11 and features Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint sensor.

