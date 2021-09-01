UNIDIS GROUP’s MParkz Creating Cleaner, Greener Tomorrow

MParkz, anApp-based Parking Solution on a Digital Platform is a futuristic technology breakthrough launched by UNIDIS Group's vertical–UNIDIS INFRATECH. The vertical aims at resolving the parking-related issues in Indian cities near public places like Malls, Hospitals, Stations, Metro Stations, Shopping Centres, Commercial & Residential Complexes and Educational Institutions through technological interventions. An app-based model, where you can book your parking in advance. MParkz wouldprovideGoogle assistance for on-location services, locate empty spaces near the most required places, converting existing parking lots into E-Parking through marking the lot number, hassle-free transaction, direction assistance till required spaces and Online payment methods. Its special features are: Automated parking solutions, sophisticated mobile android and browser-based parking automation solution, Customization as per business module/need is possible and Cloud-based 24X7 high-speed backend. All this and more, while keeping its green concerns intact with Electric stations monitoring, separate bay for cars, bikes, buses & green zone, ease of free entry and exit with just one click. Overall, it is a one-tap solution to find parking in the nearby area, along with live monitoringof revenue.

This App-based model of Unidis Infratech would enable empty parking in nearby areas, pre-book parking space few minutes to reach the parking lot, enabling transparency in the system and allow the user to make hassle-free parking without roaming around in search of parking. Not only this, it will make systematic arrangements to allow online monitoring of revenue generated per day and paperless transactions. MParkz would also enablea person to pay through an E-wallet. MParkzhas partnered with CREDAI - MCHI's X-Clusive, which is a unique one-on-one networking platform where top ancillary brands would be presenting their innovations and technology to the impressive line-up of CEOs and Procurement Heads of Mumbai's developers and construction houses. The platform created by CREDAI – MCHI, X-Clusivewould be held on 1st September 2021. The first-hand account of MParkz – the technology breakthrough by Unidis Infratech would be presented to 100 well-known developers followed by their teams and procurement directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gaurav Verma, Founder & Director, UNIDIS Infratech says, "With MParkz, we aim to resolve the parking-related stress of the parking owners and parking seekers, besides serving to the cause of environment by way of efficient parking where substantial emissions are released in the atmosphere, leaving a huge carbon footprint." He adds, "With X-Clusive, we are presenting the App before developers and construction houses head honchos to expose them its functionality, which is very versatile and dynamic, and how it would address the parking-related issues in their construction projects. This App is a win-win technology breakthrough for all stakeholders: Parking owners, Government, Authorities and the general public. In sync with PM's Digital India initiative, MParkz would enable curbing air pollution, enhance ease of living and provide the city with better Liveability Index ranking." The group believes that if this issue is not addressed on priority, planet Earth won't remain inhabitable in the next few decades. UNIDIS GROUP is a well-diversified group, based out of Delhi has three main verticals under its flagship: UNIDIS Healthcare, Food and Infratech. These verticals aim to 'Build a Brighter Tomorrow' by addressing the needs and issues of overlooked sections of society and the general public.

