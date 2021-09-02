You can now quickly search and send GIFs in Google Chat on web

The integration of Tenor, an online GIF search engine, in Google Chat has made it faster and easier for users to find and share GIFs when using the collaboration tool. There will be a new GIF icon in the Google Chat compose bar, which will bring up an expanded window for browsing GIFs.

This integration is enabled by default for all customers. However, there is a new setting for Admins to control the use of this GIF integration within their organization. To turn the tenor GIF picker on or off in Google Chat, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Google Admin console.

Go to Home page > Apps > Google Workspace > Google Chat and classic Hangouts.

Click GIFs.

To apply the setting to everyone, leave the top organizational unit selected, else select a child organizational unit or a configuration group.

Under Allow users to browse and add GIFs using the Tenor GIF integration in Chat, select On or Off.

Click Save.

The admin setting is gradually rolling out to Google Workspace admins and it may take up to 15 days for it to be fully visible while the end-user experience will begin rolling out on September 15, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.