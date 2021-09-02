Left Menu

Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app, Ifax reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:19 IST
Russia's communications watchdog threatened on Thursday to fine Apple and Google unless they removed an app created by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from their stores, the Interfax news agency reported.

A Russian court declared the jailed opposition politician's movement extremist this summer in a crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections later this month. Navalny's allies want to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

