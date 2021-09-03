Infosys Springboard program to empower 10M+ people with digital skills by 2025

Infosys has launched a new digital reskilling program called 'Infosys Springboard' to democratize learning in India. Through this initiative, the company aims to empower more than 10 million people with digital skills by 2025.

Powered by Infosys Wingspan and developed in collaboration with Coursera and Learnship, Infosys Springboard provides a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Infosys, for decades, has already been working to strengthen digital capabilities within our own workforce, our clients, students and the communities we engage with. Infosys Springboard is a significant investment to help deliver on our ongoing ESG commitment to bridge the digital divide as we move into the future. Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys.

The Infosys Springboard program empowers students to learn by doing and develop holistically in preparation for emerging jobs and career opportunities. It also supports working professionals with advanced digital skills to prepare them for high-paying jobs of the future as well as teachers to better collaborate with learners on their skilling journey.

It is worth mentioning that the content hosted on this platform is fully aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is particularly well-suited to grow vocational skills in addition to soft skills.

Infosys Springboard is now available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The program is currently being offered in English, Hindi and Marathi and will soon be available in other major Indian languages.