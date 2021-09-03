Left Menu

Infosys Springboard program to empower 10M+ people with digital skills by 2025

Powered by Infosys Wingspan and developed in collaboration with Coursera and Learnship, Infosys Springboard provides a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:53 IST
Infosys Springboard program to empower 10M+ people with digital skills by 2025
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys has launched a new digital reskilling program called 'Infosys Springboard' to democratize learning in India. Through this initiative, the company aims to empower more than 10 million people with digital skills by 2025.

Powered by Infosys Wingspan and developed in collaboration with Coursera and Learnship, Infosys Springboard provides a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Infosys, for decades, has already been working to strengthen digital capabilities within our own workforce, our clients, students and the communities we engage with. Infosys Springboard is a significant investment to help deliver on our ongoing ESG commitment to bridge the digital divide as we move into the future.

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys.

The Infosys Springboard program empowers students to learn by doing and develop holistically in preparation for emerging jobs and career opportunities. It also supports working professionals with advanced digital skills to prepare them for high-paying jobs of the future as well as teachers to better collaborate with learners on their skilling journey.

It is worth mentioning that the content hosted on this platform is fully aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is particularly well-suited to grow vocational skills in addition to soft skills.

Infosys Springboard is now available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The program is currently being offered in English, Hindi and Marathi and will soon be available in other major Indian languages.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021