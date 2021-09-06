OnePlus Nord Open Beta 6 released: Here's what's new

The original OnePlus Nord is receiving the Open Beta 6 build in India, Europe and North America. The latest beta is arriving with ROM version Nord_R_OBT_O6​ and users on the previous beta will receive this new one as an OTA.

The update changelog is the same as the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update which was released late last month to the OnePlus Nord. It brings along the August 2021 Android security patch and Bitmoji AOD to the handset.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord Open Beta 6:

System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Improved system stability

Ambient Display

Newly added the screenshot feature for ambient display

Newly added Bitmoji ambient display, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

Announcing the beta, OnePlus said that it may be less stable than stable MP builds, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before proceeding.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The original OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. For biometric authentication, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus Nord is equipped with a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others.

On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera with EIS for selfies.