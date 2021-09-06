Left Menu

Online chess Olympiad: India placed in Pool B of Top Division

India has been placed in Pool B of the Top Division in the second edition of the online FIDE chess Olympiad to be held from September 8.India, the joint winner of the tournament last year, will be joined by teams including France, Belarus and Azerbaijan among others in Pool B.Shenzhen China, Moldova, Slovenia, Egypt, Sweden and Hungary are the other teams in Indias pool.Two teams from each of the four pools in the Top Division will advance to the play-off stage.Shenzen China, Moldova, Slovenia and Sweden qualified for the Top Division from Division Two Pool A.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:35 IST
Online chess Olympiad: India placed in Pool B of Top Division
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has been placed in Pool 'B' of the Top Division in the second edition of the online FIDE chess Olympiad to be held from September 8.

India, the joint winner of the tournament last year, will be joined by teams including France, Belarus, and Azerbaijan among others in Pool B.

Shenzhen China, Moldova, Slovenia, Egypt, Sweden, and Hungary are the other teams in India's pool.

Two teams from each of the four pools in the Top Division will advance to the play-off stage.

Shenzen China, Moldova, Slovenia, and Sweden qualified for the Top Division from Division Two (Pool A). A total of 15 teams advanced from Division Two to join 25 teams including Russia, USA, China, and India among others in the Top Division.

The Indian team had in August last year emerged joint winner with Russia in the online Olympiad.

The Indian team for this year's online Olympiad comprises former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, R Pragganandhaa, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, and B Savitha Shri.

The All India Chess Federation, on its part, has taken steps to ensure the best facilities for the team. Also, the team will play all the matches from a five-star hotel here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021