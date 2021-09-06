Battlegrounds Mobile India permanently bans 198,194 accounts in a week: Here's why?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has permanently banned 198,194 accounts in just a week, between August 27 and September 2, 2021, the game developer Krafton said on Monday. These accounts were banned for using illegal programs to gain an unfair advantage.

"We have collected and investigated cases through our security system and community monitoring, and permanently banned 198,194 accounts from August 27 ~ September 2. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," the South Korean company said in a notice.

BGMI is a multi-player royale game which is available exclusively to play in India. It was announced in May 2021 and the Android version of the game was released in July 2021, followed by the iOS version in August 2021. The game had already hit the milestone of 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store ahead of its launch on the iOS platform.

The game sees multiple players employing strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. Players can go solo, or team up with their friends to answer the call of duty and take their enemies head-on.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS and Android apps are available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.