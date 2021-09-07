LG launches XBOOM 360 wireless speaker with DJ Effect, 10 hrs battery life

LG today unveiled its new XBOOM 360 wireless speaker (RP4) that radiates sound in all directions and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This stylish speaker with features like DJ Effect and up to 10 hours of battery life will make its debut in key markets starting this month.

The reflector structure of the tweeter and woofer delivers 360-degree sound with minimal distortion, both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the tweeter's titanium diaphragm creates a linear frequency for superb performance and accurate reproduction across the high-frequency range while the speaker's durable glass fiber woofer generates dynamic bass.

By combining the powerful drivers and robust 120W output, the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker can turn any room or space into a listening sweet spot.

With 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets - Ambient, Nature and Part - the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker can create the right atmosphere for any occasion. In the companion app, users can also use the DJ Effect feature which allows for the mixing of multiple samples as well as scratching and other sounds effects as well as the Wireless Party Link that allows for connecting two speakers wirelessly.

According to LG, XBOOM 360 speaker has received Eco-Product certification from Switzerland's SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Environmental Claim Validation from Underwriters Laboratories and Global Recycled Standard recognition from Control Union Certifications

The newest wireless speaker from LG is claimed to offer 10 hours of listening enjoyment on a single charge. It features a built-in metal handle for easy mobility and has a chic, highly durable fabric cover which is available in Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black and Peacock Green color options.