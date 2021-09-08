Lenovo unveils two new 5G tablets, Tab P11 and P12 Pro, and Smart Wireless Earbuds

At its annual Tech World event, Lenovo today unveiled two new P-series tablets - the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and the Lenovo Tab P11 5G along with the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds.

The 12-inch Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet with Wi-Fi only is priced starting at USD 609.99 and is expected to be available in the U.S. in October 2021. On the other hand, the 5G model is expected to be available in EMEA starting next month, with prices starting at EUR 899.

The 11-inch Lenovo Tab P11 5G is priced starting at EUR 499 and is expected to be available in the EMEA region in October 2021. It will be offered in Moon White, Storm Grey and Modernist Teal color options.

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds smart audio accessory will start at USD99.99 and is expected to be available at select retailers starting Q3 2021.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness. The display also supports HDR10+.

Under the hood, the tablet has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of LPDDR5 storage. It is fuelled by a large 10,200mAh battery capacity that's compatible with 45W quick chargers.

Lenovo's new wireless connectivity framework "Project Unity" is also launching in conjunction with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The software effectively transforms the device into a smart companion for your Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC.

You can pair the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 and a full-size keyboard with a built-in trackpad to boost your productivity.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G sports an 11-inch IPS display with Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is equipped with a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of streaming video and supports 20W fast-charging. The tablet also supports sub-6GHz 5G networks.

The tablet can be paired with an optional keyboard pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers and 6 mics with ANC. The earbuds come with IPX4 water and sweat resistant rating and each earbud weighs in at 4.2 grams.

The earbuds offer 7 hours of listening time on a single charge while the wireless charging case enables up to 28 hours of listening time.

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will be offered in White and Black color options.