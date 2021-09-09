Google adds Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 to Meet hardware portfolio

Google has expanded the Meet hardware portfolio with the addition of two new all-in-one video conferencing devices for the office or home office - Series One Desk 27 and Series One Board 65.

The new interactive video-enabled devices will make meetings more inclusive for both in-office and remote workers. Desk 27 and Board 65 can also be used with any conferencing service via a single USB-C cable from your laptop.

Series One Desk 27: The Series One Desk 27 is an all-in-one 27-inch Google Meet collaboration device that is perfect for small, shared spaces or your desktop.

Series One Board 65: The Series One Board 65 is an all-in-one 65" 4K video conferencing device that can be paired with an optional stand for ultimate configuration flexibility.

Both devices feature collaboration capabilities with the Jamboard app built right in, and each can be used as an external display. While the Series One Desk 27 will be available towards the end of this year, Board 65 will be available at the end of Q1 2022.

Apart from this, Google has also announced new third-party devices certified for Google Meet - Logitech Rally Bar Mini and Rally Bar - that provide complete room solutions for small and mid-sized rooms. Both the products will be available starting next month.

Image Credit: Google

In addition, Appcessori has launched a new mobile device speaker dock, Rayz Rally Pro, the first product in the "Designed for Google Meet" program, that will automatically launch Google Meet for video meetings and provide an improved audio experience from mobile devices. It supports both Android and iOS and is now available.