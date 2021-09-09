Xiaomi 11T series to get 3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years of security patches

Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 11T series at a global launch event on September 15 (20:00 GMT+8). Ahead of the launch, the company has promised to provide 3 generations of Android system upgrades as well as 4 years of security patches to the upcoming flagship smartphones - Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T.

"In continuation of this commitment to users, Xiaomi is further extending the life cycle of Xiaomi's smartphones by ensuring three generations of Android operating system updates. This way, users can choose to use their current devices for a longer period, and enjoy the latest features along with it. At the same time, we will also provide users with security updates that ensure their devices operate securely for a longer period of time," said Albert Shan, Head of Product & Technology, Xiaomi International.

While other devices are not included at this time, Xiaomi said it will evaluate the possibility of bringing the extended Android system and security upgrades services to more devices.

"It is not a simple task for Xiaomi and its team to provide system updates and security patches to all of its previous smartphone models. However, the prospect of this challenge and meeting the desires of our customers is exciting," Shan added.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is confirmed to support 120W fast charging technology.