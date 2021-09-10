Epic Games asks Apple to allow "Fortnite" to return in South Korea
"Fortnite" creator Epic Games has asked iPhone maker Apple Inc to restore its Fortnite developer account and intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side, it said in a tweet.
"Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law," the tweet added.
Last week, South Korea's parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- South
- Apple
- Epic Games
- Korean
- iPhone
- Korea
- Apple Inc
ALSO READ
New formula suggestions in Google Sheets make data analysis quicker
You can now replace Google Meet background with video on iOS device
N Korean parliament to meet in Sept. over strained economy
Google announces USD10 billion investment to strengthen cybersecurity
YouTube Music now available on Google, Samsung's new WearOS platform