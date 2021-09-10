Online meditation from Sept 17-19

The Ekam World Peace Festival, an online meditation event, would be held from September 17-19, its organisers said on Friday.

The event is expected to see participation of over 20 million people from across the globe, according to a press release from the Ekam.

''The festival is free for all and will run for 55 minutes each day from September 17 to 19, 6 PM onwards IST. The daily live stream of the online event will be done on PK Consciousness’ YouTube Channels and Facebook Pages. Anybody from novice to experienced meditation practitioners can join the peace festival by joining in the live stream at the scheduled time,'' it said.

Satya Tripathi, a development economist and lawyer, currently working at the United Nations, would be the guest of honour. Preetha and Krishna, the co-creators of Ekam, would inaugurate the event, the release added.

