Xiaomi Smart Glasses can make calls, take photos, translate text right before your eyes

Most importantly, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses is not a second screen for your smartphone, but it has an independent operating capability. It can independently complete navigation, photo capturing, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations and other functions.

Updated: 14-09-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:41 IST
Xiaomi Smart Glasses can make calls, take photos, translate text right before your eyes
The Xiaomi Smart Glasses houses a 5MP camera to capture photos and translate text in photos. It utilizes the built-in microphone and proprietary translating algorithm to transcribe audio into text with translations in real-time. Image Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi today unveiled a new smart wearable device - the Xiaomi Smart Glasses - that can display messages and notifications, make and take calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate text right before your eyes.

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses leverage MicroLED optical waveguide technology to lower the design space as well as the overall weight of the device. Like OLEDs, MicroLEDs pixels are individually lit, but they have a higher pixel density and longer lifespan while having a simpler structure, allowing for a more compact display, as well as easier screen integration.

The display, placed under a microscope, is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with individual pixels sized at 4μm enabling the display to be fitted perfectly within the frame of the glasses. The ultra-efficient monochrome display solution is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2 million nits.

Most importantly, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses is not a second screen for your smartphone, but it has an independent operating capability. It can independently complete navigation, photo capturing, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations and other functions.

The smart eyewear leverages XiaoAi AI Assistant as the primary interaction method. For instance, when it comes to displaying notifications, the smart wearable selects and pushes the most important messages, such as smart home alarms, urgent information from office apps, and messages from important contacts, etc., to avoid excessively disturbing users.

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses houses a 5MP camera to capture photos and translate text in photos. It utilizes the built-in microphone and proprietary translating algorithm to transcribe audio into text with translations in real-time.

Even with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touchpad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Android operating system, and more features, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses weighs only 51g.

