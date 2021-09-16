Left Menu

Getac Focuses on the Entire Logistics Chain and Launches a Virtual Exhibition to Present Rugged Solutions for Transport and Logistics.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST
Getac Focuses on the Entire Logistics Chain and Launches a Virtual Exhibition to Present Rugged Solutions for Transport and Logistics.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A new 3D platform to offer an immersive experience for T&L professionals.

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Getac, leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, has announced today the launch of the new ''Getac Transport & Logistics Virtual Exhibition'', an online platform to showcase its latest rugged technologies and integrated solutions for transport and logistics.

The new exhibition has been carefully designed to help transport and logistics professionals discover the benefits of Getac's rugged technologies in key areas across the transport chain. These areas include airport management, railroad management, passenger handling, materials handling, long-haul delivery fleet management, port digitalization and automation, and freight transport.

All visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to interact with Getac's latest products, view digital content, datasheets, and insights; as well as liaise directly with Getac experts.

Through this initiative, Getac wants to support companies in choosing digital solutions that will help them achieve the necessary transformation throughout their IT processes.

In this context, new innovative technologies such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and 5G need the support of powerful software and hardware solutions, in order to successfully optimize processes, reduce costs and remain competitive in the global marketplace.

The Transport and Logistics Virtual Exhibition offers the perfect opportunity to get an up-close look at Getac's latest products and solutions, key features, functionalities, design and more. In particular, the new fully rugged F110 tablet as well as the fully rugged UX10 tablet, both highly configurable, for transport and logistics professionals working in extremely challenging environments; but also, solutions for handling professionals such as the Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Keywedge Barcode Reader Utility.

You can register to access the virtual exhibition by clicking on the link: TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS VIRTUAL EXHIBITION About Getac Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US $41.3 billion and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac's business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com/intl/ © 2021 Getac Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. Getac and Getac logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Getac Technology Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626450/Getac_Transportaion_and_Logistics_Virtual_Exhibition_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626449/Getac_Transportaion_and_Logistics_Virtual_Exhibition_2.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318781/Getac_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021