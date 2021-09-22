Left Menu

Infosys to develop quantum computing capabilities on Amazon Web services

Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys noted in a statement.Infosys said it will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Infosys will use 'Amazon Braket' to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings. Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys noted in a statement.

Infosys said it will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. ''This will enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational problems as quantum technologies continue to evolve'', the statement said. ''Enterprises will get access to use cases for rapid experimentation and can explore how quantum computing can potentially help them in the future in a variety of areas, assess new ideas and plan adoption strategies to drive innovation'', it said.

The use of Amazon Braket by Infosys aims at getting businesses ready for a future where quantum computers will impact business, the statement said.

The Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions (iCETS), which focuses on the incubation of next-generation services and offerings, is using Amazon Braket to develop quantum computing use cases in vehicle route optimisation, fraud detection, and more, it was stated.

Infosys said it is also exploring partnership opportunities with startups in the quantum computing space through the Infosys Innovation Network (IIN).

