Key Things to Consider When Creating an Application

Creating an idea is the most important phase of app development. Everyone strives to come up with something unique and incredible that the mobile market has not seen before. But is it worth hesitating?

Effective Tips to Keep in Mind

Facebook was not the first social network, and Google cannot boast the title of the first search engine. Nevertheless, these are the most expensive internet projects in their respective fields today. In this article, we will provide you with some essential tips that you should consider when creating a mobile app.

Try to find an investor

If you take money, remember that you have to work it out to the fullest. After reading the history of the young team on Habré, we realized that today it is quite possible to find an investor. You can use the services of special funds (for example, the Foundation for the Development of Internet Initiatives) and then order a professional AppKong development.

Image Credit: Unsplash

If there is no idea, you can take the existing one and modify it

So did the owner of the Photo365 application who did not really like the graphics and functionality of the original program. The essence of the app is to take a photo of your life every day and upload it into the calendar. Over time, a cool photo archive of your life is created. By choosing the desired date in the calendar, you can see what happened to you that day.

Calculate your profit in advance

To do this, estimate how much you will spend on development and promotion. Try to take into account all factors: target audience, competitive projects (check what monetization options your competitors use).

Start small

For example, the creators of the Beautiful Widgets application have achieved 100,000 downloads of the paid version, which costs $2.

Effective Promotion

Without promotion, few people will notice your app. Advertising often costs more than previous stages of project creation. A striking example is the story of a girl with the nickname Yuliia Ashomok who tried to launch three applications. In total, she spent $1,051 on promotion and earned only $1,126.

Image Credit: Unsplash

If you need to promote an application by increasing the number of installations, then you should focus on the users from poor countries, since the cost of one attracted user is ~ $0.012. If you need to increase the profitability of the app, then it is better to switch to a more solvent audience from the United States. Here, the cost of the attracted client is higher than ~ $0.05, but Americans are willing to pay more than users from poor countries.

To promote the application using free methods, we recommend:

Use a beautiful icon that will stand out in Google Play and the App Store;

Encourage users to use the app and leave a review in the store;

Make sure that the application works without errors and bugs, promptly respond to user signals about malfunctions;

Use unobtrusive advertising, which does not interfere with the work of the application.

This is necessary to reach top positions for a particular request related to your application.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)